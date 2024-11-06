Site logo

Who Goes Where 2025

06/11/2024

The news that Gabriel Bortoleto is to partner Nico Hulkenberg at Stake leaves just one seat still be confirmed... or is it two?

The one remaining vacancy is at RB, and while Liam Lawson is currently partnering Yuki Tsunoda, there remains the little question of Sergio Perez.

If, as seems likely, Perez is dropped by Red Bull, Lawson would be the obvious candidate, though Helmut Marko hasn't been overly impressed with the kiwi's two races thus far since replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez insists that he will be on the 2025 grid - and he brings with him some substantial backing - but surely wouldn't want 'demotion' to Red Bull's second team.

Then there is Franco Colapinto who was being linked with Stake and Red Bull until his disastrous Sunday in Brazil.

One gets the feeling that there might yet be some reshuffling before the cars line up on the grid in Melbourne in March.

Driver Nat Team Comment
Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Confirmed to 2028
Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Has Contract to 2026
Lando Norris GBR McLaren Confirmed to 2027
Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Confirmed to 2026
Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari Confirmed to 2026
Lewis Hamilton GBR Ferrari Confirmed
George Russell GBR Mercedes Confirmed to 2025
Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes Confirmed
Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Dad Owns Team
Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Confirmed to 2026
Yuki Tsunoda JAP RB Confirmed for 2025
Liam Lawson NZL RB To Be Confirmed
Esteban Ocon FRA Haas Multi Year Contract
Oliver Bearman GBR Haas Multi Year Contract
Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Multi Year Contract
Jack Doohan AUS Alpine Confirmed for 2025
Alex Albon GBR Williams Confirmed Indefinitely
Carlos Sainz ESP Williams Multi Year Contract
Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake Multi Year Contract
Gebriel Bortoleto BRZ Stake Confirmed for 2025

