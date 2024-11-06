Who Goes Where 2025

The news that Gabriel Bortoleto is to partner Nico Hulkenberg at Stake leaves just one seat still be confirmed... or is it two?

The one remaining vacancy is at RB, and while Liam Lawson is currently partnering Yuki Tsunoda, there remains the little question of Sergio Perez.

If, as seems likely, Perez is dropped by Red Bull, Lawson would be the obvious candidate, though Helmut Marko hasn't been overly impressed with the kiwi's two races thus far since replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez insists that he will be on the 2025 grid - and he brings with him some substantial backing - but surely wouldn't want 'demotion' to Red Bull's second team.

Then there is Franco Colapinto who was being linked with Stake and Red Bull until his disastrous Sunday in Brazil.

One gets the feeling that there might yet be some reshuffling before the cars line up on the grid in Melbourne in March.