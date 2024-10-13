Audi evaluating Schumacher

Audi team boss, Mattia Binotto admits that the German outfit is evaluating Mick Schumacher for a potential 2025 return to the F1 grid.

Currently looking set to take the wooden spoon after failing to score a single point, Sauber is looking to make a significant improvement next season before the rules overhaul of 2026 when the Hinwil-based outfit morphs into Audi.

Though it has signed Nico Hulkenberg on a multi-year deal there is no news on who will be his teammate, and while it may well opt to stick with Valtteri Bottas, Williams has been pushing for the Swiss team to sign Franco Colapinto, while F2 star Gabriel Bortoleto is also said to be in the frame.

Dropped by Haas at the end of 2022, Mick Schumacher was subsequently snapped up by Mercedes as its test and reserve driver alongside outings as part of Alpine's endurance squad.

Binotto, who worked with Schumacher when the youngster was a Ferrari junior, admits that the German is under consideration.

"We can afford the luxury of not rushing, since all the other teams have decided their line-ups," the Italian told Corriere della Sera. "There are two essential options," he continued, "on the one hand, experience to set us on the growth path. On the other is a young, talented driver who can accompany us on the path to the top."

"We are definitely evaluating him," Binotto admitted when asked about Schumacher. "I met him and spoke to him. I have known him for a long time, having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. I know his strengths and advantages. He is one of the names we have in mind.

"We are at the beginning of the climb," admitted the Italian as the team looks to go out on a high before taking on a whole new identity. "In front of us, there is Everest, and now we can only see the base.

"We are deciding which side to climb, but it is important to establish a path," he added. "If we compare ourselves with our opponents, we have about 400 fewer people. We need to add to them to be able to compete at the same level. They cannot be found in two days, and not necessarily in F1. Our choice is to invest in young people."

The Italian is keen to play down initial expectations of Audi, pointing to the examples of Ferrari and Mercedes.

"Other teams have taken years to get to the top," he said. "Jean Todt joined Maranello in 1993 and the first constructors' title was in 1999.

"Same thing for Mercedes. It will take five to seven years. We expect to be able to fight in 2030."