Bortoleto joins Hulkenberg at Stake

Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Stake in 2025 as the team bids farewell to Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

Hailing from Sao Paulo, Bortoleto began his racing career at the age of six in karting and, by twelve, he had moved to Europe with his family to pursue his Formula One dream. He made a strong impression upon graduating to Formula 3 in 2023 by dominating his debut season and winning the championship, before moving to the Formula 2, where he is leading the standings with just two rounds to go. Joining the future Audi works team now gives Bortoleto the opportunity to show his talent at the highest level of motorsport.

The team, which already confirmed German driver Nico Hulkenberg for the upcoming season back in April, will now boast a balanced mix of experience and youth, as it prepares for the transition to the Audi factory team in 2026.

"Led by Mattia, Audi's Formula 1 project is making great progress in many areas," said Gernot Dollner, Chairman of the Board of Sauber Motorsport AG. "The signing of the second driver is another milestone. We are currently witnessing a generational shift in Formula One, with young drivers immediately making an impact. By signing Gabriel Bortoleto, we have secured one of these top talents. His signing underscores Audi's long-term strategy and commitment to Formula One."

"Gabriel has already demonstrated in the junior categories that he has what it takes to be a winning driver," added team boss Mattia Binotto. "We are very pleased that he will become a team member of Sauber and Audi. Together with Gabriel, we are on a journey towards success, and we will evolve into a unified force to shape a new era for Audi in motorsport. Nico and Gabriel represent the ideal combination of experience and youth, positioning us strongly for the future."

"This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports," said Bortoleto. "Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour. Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico. Both programs have a proven track record of nurturing young talent, and I am confident that together, we will write our own success story."

The Team took the opportunity to thank the departing Bottas and Zhou.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to Valtteri for the past three years together," said Binotto. "He has been the embodiment of professionalism, using his vast experience to support the team's growth. Valtteri's dedication and approach have been invaluable during a pivotal time in our history, and the memories of these years will stay with us for a long time.

"In considering our driver line-up for the coming seasons, Valtteri was unquestionably a key candidate. With his fighting spirit, he frequently pushed the car beyond its performance limits. However, a decision had to be made. After open and constructive discussions, we mutually concluded that final conditions could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways. Valtteri will always have an open door here in Hinwil."

"A situation like this is never easy for anyone," admitted the Finn. "But after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met. These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments.

"I'm grateful for the joint experiences as well as the trust and support I've felt every step of the way. Though it's time to move on, I'll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both."

"Following our discussion with Zhou, we have decided that our future lies in different places," said Binotto of the Chinese driver. "We are grateful to Zhou for the last three years, for the commitment and the hunger he has shown from the first moment he drove for us to today. Scoring points on debut and helping the team to P6 in 2022 was a statement of intent, but so was his contribution off track and at the factory.

"We want to celebrate our journey together with three strong races to finish this season, and both the team and Zhou are committed to giving everything in Las Vegas, Doha and Abu Dhabi together."

"I will leave the team at the end of the season," said Zhou, "but I am fully committed to finishing the season in style. I am grateful to the team for giving me a chance in Formula One: this is not an easy sport for rookies, but the team has allowed me to grow so much over these three years.

"China, earlier this season, was without doubt a highlight, but so many moments, both in public and behind the scenes, are what I am going to remember from the last three years. I'll now focus on the next step in my career: I still have plenty of fight left in me and I am keen to continue progressing."