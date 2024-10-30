Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber will compete in one of Formula One's most evocative venues - Interlagos. 30 years since the tragic passing of Ayrton Senna, the team will tackle a track in which the Brazilian ace wrote some of the most memorable pages of motorsport history.

There is more than emotion at stake, however: the team made steps forward in Mexico, and will aim to make further progress in Brazil, a track that produced spectacular racing in the past. The Sprint weekend format will add another element to the challenge, as well as another opportunity to mix things up: one thing is for certain - this race weekend will be unmissable.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "We head to Brazil this week, to the iconic grounds of the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, for the third and final leg of this triple header in the Americas. We have seen small, yet encouraging improvements in our performance, and this weekend offers us another chance to push further toward our goals. Although the race results in Mexico weren't much different to previous ones, we got closer to our midfield competitors, as the team back in Hinwil continues to work tirelessly on upgrades that will help bridge that gap even more. With this being another Sprint event, our goal in São Paulo will be to build on the pace we showed last week, be dialled in from the first practice session and remain competitive throughout the weekend."

Valtteri Bottas: "Interlagos is always an exciting track to race at, where so many pages of motorsport history have been written, and I have enjoyed my time here throughout the years. We made some slight progress in terms of pace in Mexico, and although we weren't quite where we wanted to be at the finish line, we managed to compete more closely with those around us, which definitely gives us a little motivational push. We're starting to see our hard work paying off on track, with the car delivering stronger pace. With some additional refinements for Brazil, I believe we can continue on this trajectory, remaining in the fight both during the Sprint and the main race."

Zhou Guanyu: "Racing in Brazil is something I have enjoyed in the previous seasons, as the energy and the passion of the fans is incredible and gives us a further push to do well. We saw some positive steps in terms of pace in Mexico last weekend, although some circumstances didn't allow us to extract the full potential of our package. With our team's constant efforts both trackside and in the factory, we can hopefully get even closer to our main competitors here in São Paulo. As this will be a Sprint event, I'll be focused on building from Friday onward, making the most of the only practice session of the weekend, to ensure we maximise our performance in both qualifying sessions and, above all, in the races."