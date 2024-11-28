F1 to remain at Monza until 2031

Formula 1 has announced that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2031 inclusive as part of a new six-year extension to the existing agreement, which runs through 2025.

The new deal follows significant upgrades to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza ahead of the 2024 Grand Prix, where 335,000 fans attended across the weekend to see Ferrari's Charles Leclerc take the chequered flag.

Built in 1922, Monza has hosted a Grand Prix every year since the inaugural World Championship in 1950, apart from in 1980 when the circuit was closed for renovations.

Located just north-east of Milan, the 5.8km circuit boasts one of the fastest laps on the calendar, with the drivers on the throttle for 80% of the lap.

In 2020, Monza was the site of the fastest ever F1 lap in terms of average speed, when Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the 2020 Italian Grand Prix with a qualifying time of just 1:18.887, with an average speed of 164.271 mph (264.362 km/h).

Five drivers from the current grid - Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, and Max Verstappen - have won at the Temple of Speed, joining a roll call of the sport's icons including Alberto Ascari, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sir Stirling Moss, Sir Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher who have won the Italian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 continues to see strong growth in Italy, both in broadcast with a cumulative audience of 183.3 million in 2023, and online where social media followers grew by 16% last season.

"I am delighted that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2031," said Stefano Domanicali. "Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers.

"The recent upgrades to the circuit's infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy, and I want to thank the President of the Automobile Club d'Italia, the Italian Government, and the Lombardy Region for their continued passion and commitment to our sport. I also want to pay tribute to our incredible fans across the country who support Formula 1 so passionately."

"It's a great honour for us, the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI), to have succeeded in guaranteeing the hosting of six more Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza after 2025," added Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club d'Italia.

"We must thank the valuable and decisive contribution of the current President and CEO of Formula 1 Group, Stefano Domenicali, who made this contract extension possible. Much as we should, certainly, thank the Italian Government, the Lombardy Region, and all the local institutions that have allowed the Italian Grand Prix to attract, during the last editions, an ever-increasing number of enthusiastic fans. In particular, I want to emphasize the key contribution of the Italian Government and the Lombardy Region, which have invested resources in this centenarian circuit and funded the works carried out this year.

"As we all know, Monza is the oldest racetrack in the world to host a race of the World Championship, and it is also the longest-running event on the World Championship calendar. We are all aware that history is no longer enough. Following the resurfacing of the track and underpasses to improve the safety on track and for the fans, we are now faced with a new challenge in 2025: improving the quality and quantity of hospitality offerings. With this goal in mind, we are already working to keep ahead of the standards required by modern Formula 1."