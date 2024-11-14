Monaco agrees new deal with F1

No fears of being rotated with Spa or Silverstone as Automobile Club of Monaco signs new deal which runs to 2031.

The races are rarely enthralling, such is the nature of the track, but the event in the Principality remains the jewel in F1's crown, such is the magic of Monaco.

With the annual film festival at nearby Cannes guaranteeing an endless supply of movie 'stars', and the Principality home to many of the world's beautiful people, it not only makes Monaco perfect backdrop for F1, but the ideal place to impress a customer when making a business deal... certainly far more appealing than the likes of Zandvoort or Silverstone.

Therefore, at a time F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali warns that European events will have to get used to being rotated as the sport prepares to welcome cash-rich newbies willing to part with shedloads of their lucre in a bid have some of the F1 magic rub off on them, Monaco appears safe.

"I'm delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Monaco until 2031," said Domenicali. "The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.

"I would like to extend a special thanks to H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in the extension of this important partnership," he added.

"This agreement signals a new era of partnership and innovation between Formula 1 and Monaco. It is the future focused leadership of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco which will allow us to create an optimised calendar, which reduces pressure on logistics, and to decrease the environmental impact of our global championship, as we continue the path towards our Net Zero goal by 2030."

That "optimised calendar" sees the Monaco weekend move from its traditional end of May slot to early June from 2026, with the 2025 race scheduled for 23 - 25 May.

"I would particularly like to thank H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Stefano Domenicali, and everyone involved in the extension of this contract," added Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco.

"The signing of this new agreement with the Formula One Group until 2031 not only confirms the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to offering all visitors an unrivalled, first-class experience at race weekends.

"The Monaco Grand Prix is the most important sporting event here and continues to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators to the Principality and millions of global television viewers worldwide."