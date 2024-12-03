Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Qatar was an exciting race and it felt good to win there again. The car felt a lot better to drive and it was a great performance all round from the Team. We are on to the final race of the season and Abu Dhabi always brings back good memories. It has been a long season and we are ready for a bit of time off and to spend quality time at home with family and friends. The Team have worked incredibly hard this season and everyone deserves a break to relax once the season has wrapped. It would be great to finish the season on a high and try and bring home the win here.

Sergio Perez: Heading to Abu Dhabi, it's important to me to have a very strong final race of the season. I owe the Team and myself a solid, all round performance across the weekend. We have been seeing improvements week on week recently and the pace has been there, now we need to put it together. Everything was going so well in Qatar and the podium was in our sights. It's frustrating for everyone that we couldn't convert that positive position in the race into something more. The aim in Abu Dhabi will be to make up for that disappointment. It has been a very up and down season for me and I will be giving everything I have to end it on a high.

Stats & Facts

• Max secured his 14th lights-to-flag victory in Qatar as he led every single lap of the race. Only Sebastian Vettel (15), Ayrton Senna (19) and Lewis Hamilton (23) have achieved this more in Formula One history.

• A top three finish for the Team would see Max and Checo reach 100 combined podium finishes as teammates in what will be there 90th race together in Oracle Red Bull Racing colours, making them the longest uninterrupted partnership on the grid.

• Max has now led the Drivers' Championship from start-to-finish for a second consecutive season having taken the lead in June 2022. It is now guaranteed that Max will remain top of the standings for over 1,000 days.

• Max has won the last four grand prix at the Yas Marina Circuit, the only track in which he has done so. He has also finished the race where he started in each of his last five races in Abu Dhabi.

• Oracle Red Bull Racing are the most successful constructor in Yas Marina history with seven race wins and seven poles. Should the Team clinch victory, it will be the first venue that they've won at on eight occasions.