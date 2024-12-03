Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber enters the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix buoyed by the momentum of a strong performance in Qatar, where the team scored its first points of the season.

With confidence growing after recent upgrades, the team is determined to give Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu the farewell they deserve in their final race with us.

The atmosphere in Abu Dhabi is always unique, with the twilight race providing a spectacular backdrop to what promises to be an emotional and significant weekend. Having shown the car's potential under the lights in Losail, the team is focused on delivering another competitive outing, celebrating the hard work and progress achieved throughout the season.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "Abu Dhabi marks the conclusion of a long and challenging season for Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, one in which the end results have not matched the effort, commitment and work ethic of our team. However, scoring our first points in Doha was a significant boost for everyone in Hinwil and on track, a testament to the resilience and determination of our team. This weekend, we are focused on continuing this upward trend. The race in Abu Dhabi is also a poignant moment as we say goodbye to Valtteri and Zhou, two exceptional drivers who have given so much to the team. Their contribution has been immense, on and off the track, and we are committed to giving them the best possible send-off. Abu Dhabi offers a great mix of challenges, and with our latest upgrades performing well, we're optimistic about closing the season on a strong note."

Valtteri Bottas: "Abu Dhabi, as a season-ender, is a special race for many reasons, and this year it's particularly meaningful as it's my last one with the team. My race in Qatar was frustrating, especially missing out on the points in the final two laps, but the points Zhou scored were a great way to show the progress we've made as a team, and I feel motivated to keep that momentum going this weekend and get on the scoreboard too. The Yas Marina Circuit demands precision, especially in the technical final sector, and it's a track I enjoy driving. The setting, racing under the lights, adds to the occasion. For me, this is about giving everything I have one last time for the team and finishing the season in the strongest way possible."

Zhou Guanyu: "This year flew by, and now it's time for my last race with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber. I've grown so much as a driver during my time here, and I want to finish strongly with my team by delivering a good performance this weekend. Abu Dhabi is a great venue to close the season, and we come here with positive momentum from Qatar. To break our duck and score points was a relief, not just for me but for all the team members who worked so hard for little reward this year. I was proud and happy to see so much love for the team after the race: other teams, the media and fans at the track congratulating us, and so much positive feedback also on social media. It shows how much this sport and these moments mean to so many people, and I want to be able to share this feeling again. The car felt really good under the lights, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve on a track with some comparable characteristics. My focus is on staying consistent, executing every session perfectly, and enjoying the experience while fighting for points one last time with the team."