Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Winning the Championship was an incredible moment and I'm so proud of what we have achieved as a Team and of myself too. This win really means a lot to us and being a four-time World Champion is something I never thought possible. I want to thank everyone part of this success for all the support this year, what a season we have had. There were difficult moments but we stuck together, never gave up and came back stronger, and this is what makes the season so special. Looking to Qatar, we are still focused for this race and it will be a busy one being a Sprint. Of course the season is not over yet and we still want to keep the momentum going and bring home as many points as we can for the Team, so bring on the next two races.

Sergio Perez: Las Vegas was positive in that we had the pace in the race and it was good to see us being able to be more competitive throughout. For the final two races, we need to make qualifying work and get the car in the right window on a more consistent basis, so that we can be starting where we should be on race days. Qatar holds totally different challenges to Vegas, so it'll he interesting to see how the car performs on the surface here, in totally different temperatures. The Sprint format means we lose time out on track but I have been at the factory with my Team this week to make sure we are as best prepared as we can be to hit the ground running on Friday.

Stats & Facts

• Max became only the sixth driver in Formula 1 history to have won the Drivers' Championship on at least four occasions.

• Max's fourth title was the eighth won in a Red Bull Racing car, surpassing Williams' total and taking the Team into fourth. Since the Team entered F1 in 2005, no constructor has won more Drivers' Championships.

• Checo will look to make his 280th Grand Prix race start at the Losail Circuit, he is currently ranked eighth all-time in history.

• At last year's Qatar GP, Max achieved one of his five 'grand slam' victories by winning from pole, leading from start to finish and setting the fastest lap.

• This weekend will have the sixth and final sprint race of the season. Max is the most successful driver in the history of the format, amassing 110 career sprint points (46 more than the next-best driver).