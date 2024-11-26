Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

KICK Sauber F1 Team will enter the final two races of the season buoyed by the uptick in performance displayed at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will be spearheading the team's charge to score the first points of the season.

With just two races to go in the 2024 campaign, the commitment of the team remains solid as we aim to finish the season strongly and set the foundations for 2025 on and off the track.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: "Returning to Qatar brings back great memories for the team, as last year's race delivered our best result of the season. This track suits drivers who can be precise and consistent, and the high-speed corners under the lights make for an exciting spectacle. Our performance in Las Vegas had its moments, especially in terms of pace, but we fell short of achieving the result we wanted. However, it gave us confidence: this weekend, we're fully focused on getting everything right—strategy, execution, and maximising the car's potential. Qatar has been a strong venue for us in the past, and racing twice in this Sprint format could be a benefit for us. We are determined to build on our recent progress to close the season with a result that reflects the team's relentless effort."

Valtteri Bottas: "Qatar has been good to us in the past, and I have great memories of last year's race, where we achieved one of our strongest performances of the season as a team. It's a circuit that rewards a good rhythm and the conditions can also play an important part. We don't expect something as extreme as last year, but it's still something to take into account. Heading into this weekend, I feel optimistic—my weekend in Vegas was difficult, but we showed promising signs as a team and hopefully we can achieve something more here. This is a track where small details make a big difference, so we'll need to execute every session perfectly - even more so on a Sprint weekend. The goal is clear: to be competitive, fight for points, and end the year on a strong note."

Zhou Guanyu: "I'm really looking forward to Qatar; it's a circuit I enjoy and one where last year I raced from the back of the grid to P9, which gives me a great feeling. The combination of high-speed corners and night-time racing creates an incredible experience for drivers, although last year the weather made it one of the toughest races of the season. Reflecting on Las Vegas, I think we had moments of real potential, particularly in qualifying, but translating that into a stronger race result will be our priority this weekend. My focus is on consistent improvement, as I build confidence from the very first session and make the most of every opportunity to fight for points. We've worked hard all season, and I hope we can get some reward for this work before the end of the season."