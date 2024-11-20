Las Vegas Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: Brazil was one of the toughest weekends we have ever experienced.

The team has showed immense resilience and teamwork over these past few weeks. Everybody has worked day and night to get us back into a good position for the last 3 races of the season. It shows what this team is made of. We are looking forward to racing in Las Vegas where we should be competitive. It's a track that gives plenty of opportunities and we are sure that both drivers will be very motivated to fight for points.

Alex Albon: It's no surprise that these past three weeks have been tough for the team, but there are many positives we can take from Brazil and carry into our remaining three races, starting with Vegas. We have an incredible opportunity to come back fighting in Vegas and bounce back from one of the toughest weekends we've ever experienced at Williams during my time here. We can showcase to the world and our rivals just how strong we are as a team and what we're capable of, not only in the next three races but also in the future. I'm more motivated and driven than ever; I want to give back to this team and show my thanks for all their hard work by fighting for points in Vegas. This will be our best opportunity to do so, so let's see what we can achieve.

Franco Colapinto: Brazil was a tough moment for the team and not something we were hoping for but that's part of motorsport. There's a lot to take away from the weekend that not only helps me grow as a driver but also as a person. Now is the time to show our resilience and bounce back together during the final three races of the season. Everyone at the factory has made a huge effort by pushing as hard as they can for us to be in the strongest place possible to see out the season. I'm only six races in but I have so much confidence and trust in this team and the people around me. We still have three races left with plenty of opportunities to fight for points starting with Vegas. We'll keep pushing as hard as we can until the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi as anything is possible.