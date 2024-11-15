Sainz to drive Williams in Abu Dhabi test

Williams has announced that Carlos Sainz is to make his debut with the Grove outfit in the end of season test in Abu Dhabi.

According to the team the test will provide a valuable chance for Sainz to begin integrating into his new environment, as he drives the FW46 for the first time.

The Spaniard will drive alongside Alex Albon in 2025, forming what Williams describes as "one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid".

Sadly, the test will not see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari colours for the first time, as it is understood the Maranello outfit and Mercedes could not come to an agreement.

Instead fans will have to wait until the recently announced season launch event on 18 February... tickets for which are available priced between £58 and £113 (including booking fees), and are likely to have been snapped up when they went on sale earlier today.

Despite Sainz getting clearance on the Williams debut, there is still much speculation over whether we might yet witness a major reshuffle should Red Bull opt to drop Sergio Perez.

It is thought that the Austrian team might come to an agreement with Williams to release the Spaniard to partner Max Verstappen, thus allowing Franco Colapinto to continue with the Grove outfit.