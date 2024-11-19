Las Vegas Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was good to be back at MTC with the team ahead of the last three races of the year. I spent time preparing in the sim with my engineers. Everyone's motivated and ready to give it our all in the fight for both Championships.

"We'll be under the lights in Las Vegas. Driving along the Strip is really cool, and I'm looking forward to racing there in the MCL38. We've had a good car this year and the field is incredibly strong, so I can't wait to see what we can do this weekend."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to heading out to Las Vegas and starting an important triple header. We're working hard to maintain our lead in the Constructors' Championship and finish the season strongly.

"The aim is to push all the way for more wins and podiums before the season is out. There's a lot of hard work and determination within the team and I'm extremely motivated to secure more success in this last part of the season."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a busy triple header in the Americas we now head to Las Vegas. This is the first race of the final triple header of the season and one of the most challenging from a schedule perspective. As expected, the field remains incredibly competitive, but we have a strong car and a strong team who have worked hard all season to put us in a great position.

"It's been an incredibly busy season for everyone, and this is now the final push to get the job done. We're keeping focused as we know the hard work is not over yet. Every point counts and the team is motivated to ensure we're executing a good race and providing the drivers with the best package possible."

Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Race laps: 50

Circuit length: 6.201km/3.853 miles

Total race distance: 309.958km/192.599 miles

Number of corners: 17 (6 right, 11 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5