Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A positive job as a team today.

"The car has great pace this weekend and I felt good out there. I think we were strong but it's difficult to judge in a Sprint when everyone is looking at how much to manage and how much to push. Oscar deserved it today, but we've done what we had to do with our pursuit of the two Championships. We executed it very well and I'm thankful for his support. It's a disappointing afternoon for the fans with Qualifying not going ahead but I'm looking forward to a strong performance tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "A good result for the team taking maximum points in today's Sprint. We've learned a lot for the race, and we're optimistic going into tomorrow. We want to improve a few things which we'll work on tonight, but I think we're in decent shape. Let's see what we can do tomorrow and give the fans the exciting race they deserve after unfortunately missing today's Qualifying session because of the rain."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The first part of this Sprint event in Brazil has been positive for us. The car performed very well yesterday, and that pace was confirmed in the Sprint today, where we scored maximum points with a 1-2 finish.

"We were planning to swap positions between Oscar and Lando, so that we could pursue our quest in both Championships in the most effective way. Our competitors were putting on quite a lot of pressure behind the two McLarens and we didn't reach the gap that we thought was enough to safely execute the position swap. This confirms how very competitive this championship is.

"When there was the Yellow Flag and the risk of a Safety Car, we accelerated the process of swapping, and this was well-executed by the team, and supported by the drivers. They're both number ones, both extremely fast, and we're in a very lucky position to have great team players.

"The second part of today, unfortunately, has been heavily affected by the weather. Our thoughts are with the spectators, who spent a long time in the rain hoping to see more track action. We hope tomorrow brings exciting racing, and that we can continue the positive weekend."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Sao Paulo here.