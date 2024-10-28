Mexico City Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was a good race but a very tough race.

"Over the first few laps, a lot of it was just trying to stay in the race and avoid any crashes. With Verstappen, I knew what to expect, and I just tried to avoid it. I think in the end, we were probably the quickest car today. We're doing a very good job as a team, so we'll keep our heads down, keep focused and keep pushing. A big thanks to all the team, and then the fans today, they make this race very enjoyable."

Oscar Piastri: "A difficult afternoon, but I think it was all we could have done. We made up a good chunk of places and the car was in a good spot, I just struggled through the traffic. It was a shame to not get Kevin Magnussen at the end, but we got ourselves back in the points and that's the main thing."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "The mission for today at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was, with both cars, to finish ahead of where we qualified. The pace was very good. We beat one of the Ferraris and, realistically, looking at the data, without the time lost at the beginning behind Verstappen, Lando would have had a shot at victory. This is very encouraging for future races.

Lando raced our upgraded car this weekend, and once again I'd like to say a big thank you to the Technical Department for preparing this car and to the entire team for getting it to the track.

"Oscar will also have the upgrade in Brazil. He drove a beautiful race today. It wasn't easy to get through the field, but he was patient when he needed to be and brought home some useful points. Those could be critical at the end of the season, because this championship is going to the wire.

"Now we focus on Sao Paulo. We're looking forward to another entertaining race with Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes. This is good for Formula One - and we're having fun!"

