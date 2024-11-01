Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I'm really happy to be starting on Pole tomorrow, and a great result for the team to be starting 1-2.

"It was a tricker session as in SQ3 my first lap didn't feel amazing, but I knew there were a couple of places I could improve, and I was able to put it all together for the final run.

"I suspect it's going to be a very different kind of Sprint to last year because of the resurfacing. We'll have to see what the weather does, but I'm starting from the best seat in the house, so let's see what we can so."

Lando Norris: "A good session for us as a team to start the weekend in Brazil. We were struggling to get a feel of the car in practice, so the improvements made in today's Sprint Qualifying are pleasing. The pace is easily there and to lock out the front row is a great result. We'll work hard to maintain maximum points tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A strong performance for both Lando and Oscar in the Sprint Qualifying session. The car seems to be performing well and Lando and Oscar put together clean laps. At the same time, we need to remain calm, because the conditions in Sprint Qualifying were very different from those in practice. The track was cold and the sky was overcast - we know that our car enjoys these conditions. For the remainder of the weekend, there's some weather around, so we just have to remain focused, maximise the potential of the car and adapt to the challenges that we will face. As a starting point, this is encouraging, and we hope that we can earn some good points tomorrow."