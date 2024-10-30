Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's great to be going into the weekend following a P2 finish in Mexico. It's been a busy couple of weeks for us all with back-to-back races, so it's nice to get a strong result in at the halfway point before we head to Brazil.

"The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is another fun weekend. The fans always make us feel welcome and it's a nice city to come to. It's another Sprint weekend so there are more points on the table. Let's go!"

Oscar Piastri: "I'm excited to return to Brazil this weekend. It's an iconic track and a Sprint weekend, which gives us more opportunity for points. We finished in the points here last year, so we'll aim for a podium this year.



"We've reviewed the Mexico weekend and now shift our focus to what we can do in Sao Paulo. I'm ready for the challenge."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "We now head to Brazil for the penultimate Sprint weekend of the 2024 season. Mexico was a challenging weekend, but one with many positives including another successful upgrade package, great team resilience and a well-executed race. We take all these positives with us to Brazil and they motivate us to keep pushing in these critical last few races.

"Just as we anticipated, the Championship fight is incredibly close and our competitors continue to keep developing and making their own steps forward. However, we remain focused on the job at hand and keep our heads down to deliver a fast car for the drivers and more points for the team."

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.309km/2.677 miles

Total race distance: 305.879km/190.064 miles

Number of corners: 15 (5 right, 10 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5