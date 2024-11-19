Las Vegas Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Brazil was an incredible race for us and a really special moment for myself and the Team. It was great to see us back to the form we were before; the Team did an amazing job and we are hoping to continue this into the next few races. Of course, Vegas is the start of the final triple header of the year so this is the final push for everyone. We performed well here last year and it is a really fast circuit, with long straights and a lot of opportunities to overtake and go racing. Once again, the temperatures look quite low so it will be about managing the tyres. We are taking each race as it comes and are looking forward to the final races of the season.

Sergio Perez: We are coming into a very important weekend in Las Vegas for the Team. This race last year was such an unknown, it was a brand new race, it was a new surface to us all and we were in temperatures we never usually race in. We barely had any data in 2023, so this year we are approaching this street circuit with a lot more information and understanding. For me, it's a track I enjoy, I like the street circuit experience, with the walls in tight and you cannot compare to driving down The Strip or towards the Sphere towering over you. While it's a spectacle of a race, for everyone attending and watching back home, it's one where I know I need to perform and maximise this car and my own performance. I've been working with the team and feel Sao Paulo was much more competitive than we where able to show, so let's put it together for the last three.

Stats & Facts

• Oracle Red Bull Racing have scored points in 64 consecutive race weekends, tying the second-longest streak in Formula 1 history.

• Following Max's 62nd career race victory in Sao Paulo, he broke Michael Schumacher's 896-day record of leading the Drivers' World Championship. Max has now led the championship since the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix.

• Checo's podium finish in Las Vegas last year clinched Oracle Red Bull Racing's first-ever 1-2 finish in the Drivers' World Championship.

• Max's win at Interlagos was the first race won by a driver from 17th or lower on the grid in 19 years. Since F1's inaugral season in 1950, this feat has only been achieved on five previous occasions.

• Max's fastest lap last time out in Brazil took Oracle Red Bull Racing to 99 in the Team's history, with our first coming at Silverstone in 2009 by four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.