Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It is a shame we weren't able to get out on track this afternoon and get the qualifying session done.

"Today in the Sprint our pace was quite strong but it was just a shame as we got stuck in the DRS train so we had to be patient and couldn't really do much. We had a good run out of turn three so I could overtake and I felt like I could fight the cars in front of me and unfortunately we ran out of laps and had the yellow flags. It was a shame we got the penalty, however, for me it was a very positive race and we had the pace. We were in the fight which was good as this hasn't been the case in previous races. The weather is pretty unpredictable at the moment and we don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. It will be very tight, but hopefully we will have another positive day."

Sergio Perez: "We still have some things to work on, specifically with the braking, but overall we had good pace today. It was a shame in the end with the VSC, as we think we could've caught the Alpine in front. It's been a while since I've felt this happy with the car. We want to push for more in qualifying and the race and finish a strong weekend, as we've been pretty competitive so far. The McLarens are looking really strong but I think we are in the mix for the podium tomorrow. It was a real shame that we weren't able to run in qualifying due to the rain and conditions, but hopefully everything clears up tomorrow and we're able to get out there for the Brazilian fans."

Christian Horner: "How quickly the weather can turn here. We had a good Sprint, showed good performance and strong race pace. Unfortunately, the penalty for Max cost him a place and points but that's how it goes sometimes. Checo performed well in the Sprint, moving up through the field well. We were hopeful of similar moving into qualifying but unfortunately, the weather had other ideas. It was the right call to cancel qualifying for this evening and so we look to tomorrow and an early start in the morning to pick up where we left off. Hopefully the weather will hold out tomorrow and we can get back to some racing."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Sao Paulo here.