Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "As soon as we went into Sprint qualifying it looked like we were off.

"It was a bit difficult with the bumps and I feel like the resurfacing has made it more difficult to drive. It was extremely bumpy which isn't great for our car as it was jumping around a lot and unfortunately costing us quite a bit of lap time. For tomorrow, I don't think we are the strongest in the race, so will have to see how that goes in the Sprint. Of course the weather might have an impact, but we will have to wait and see. We have a bit more work to do."

Sergio Perez: "Sprint weekends are always a bit of an unknown, especially here at Interlagos. We had a good SQ1, but in to SQ2 we were struggling with the balance and had a bit of understeer with the track coming down. We tried to do something with the brake balance and then ended up too rear limited. It was a bit confusing with the run programme, we thought we might have a chance for a second lap at the end, but we didn't and that ended our day a bit early. We got caught out with the conditions on track today, but we're looking forward to improving for tomorrow's qualifying and Sprint race."