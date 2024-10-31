Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Mexico was a race to forget but we know that we can do better and are working hard to figure out what went wrong so we can improve our form for the final few races. We need to do everything we can to be more competitive and come back stronger to a place and to where we know we can be. Brazil is the final race for us of a long triple header and obviously another Sprint weekend so will be very busy, but an opportunity to score points. Interlagos is a cool track to drive with a lot of history and is also quite technical, with all the elevation changes. I am looking forward to going back to Brazil and racing in front of the passionate fans.

Sergio Perez: Mexico was the most disappointing weekend of my season. I wanted to have a special weekend and as a Team we didn't walk away with what we deserved. We need more from my car to start to compete more and that's got to be the aim before Brazil. Unfortunately we suffered a lot of damage in Mexico, so, once again, it'll be down to my guys to get my car in the best possible place for the next weekend, in a very short time frame. The Sprint gives us the chance to score extra points and we'll be looking to do that. I was on for a points finish in Mexico and if we can execute a more complete weekend I'm confident we can leave Brazil in a better place.

Stats & Facts

• Oracle Red Bull Racing scored points for a 63rd consecutive race weekend in Mexico City which is the third-longest scoring streak in Formula One history. They will tie the second-longest streak if the Team scores in Sao Paulo this weekend.

• The Grand Prix last year in Brazil saw the Team surpass Mercedes' record of 1,055 laps led in a single season in which Max would go onto become the first driver to lead over 1,000 laps in a year.

• Max has won all four sprint races in 2024 which takes his total to six-straight sprint victories, even more impressively he has won 11 of the 16 sprint races in F1 history.

• Checo has raced at Interlagos 12 times with his best result coming last year in the sprint race where he qualified and finished third.

• Interlagos remains the only venue to have held a sprint race every year since the format was first introduced in 2021.