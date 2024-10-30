Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: We had a tough time in Mexico City last weekend. It started off positive, the car felt good on Friday and the grip was much improved from previous years, but we struggled for pace on Saturday which meant we were knocked out in Q1.

"Starting from the pit lane made the race on Sunday that much tougher, we had some good fights on track to move forwards but unfortunately, we lacked the pace to make it to the points. We have a few days to debrief and understand where we can improve before we kick off in Brazil.

I am looking forward to heading to Brazil this week. The track is always a fun challenge to drive, and the atmosphere is incredible. Like Mexico City, the Sao Paulo fans always bring the noise which spurs us drivers on. It is the last round of three races in a row which is tough for the whole team, so I am grateful for everyone as they continue to push. Sao Paulo is another Sprint weekend which means double opportunity for points. We will look to maximise the sessions as much as possible to set ourselves up as best possible for both races and hope to end the string of races on a positive note.

Pierre Gasly: I was really pleased to get another important point in Mexico City to reward our improvement over the past couple of races. It was probably the best we could achieve, and it was hugely satisfying as it's been some time since we last scored. It was very encouraging to have another strong qualifying too where we were well into the top ten, the team deserved the point after the race and I'm glad I was able to give it to them. During the race I had to be cautious at the start and approaching the first corner as I could see a messy situation developing with the cars around me. It was the right decision as we managed not to be involved in the first corner crash. Following that we were able to manage our pace very well. I'm optimistic for Sao Paulo this weekend.

It's great to return to Interlagos for this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The track is iconic and has special memories for me as the location of my first podium back in 2019. The circuit is one of the shortest of the year and has a very nice flow which makes it great fun in the car. After two top ten qualifying results and a point last time out, I'm optimistic for another competitive weekend. It's the second Sprint event of the triple header too which makes it intense for everyone working in Formula One. I want to give a huge thank you to everyone in the team for putting in so much hard work over the last two races and into this weekend, let's have another good one.