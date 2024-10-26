Mexico City Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "Today was a positive day, I felt comfortable in the car straight away and the grip felt much better in comparison to previous years at this track.

"Free Practice 1 was a good session, we were in the top 10, but of course we do not fully know the potential of others so we will continue to work hard and keep progressing the performance of our car. With the Pirelli prototype tyre test and the set run plan in Free Practice 2, it's difficult to make too many comparisons. Even so, there is always something to learn when the car is on track and, hopefully, we can have a productive final Practice tomorrow and be in the mix ahead of Qualifying."

Pierre Gasly: "It's been a busy day of Practice here in Mexico City, especially with the extended session for Pirelli prototype tyre testing this afternoon. I've not felt completely comfortable in the car throughout the day and there are definitely a few areas we need to improve. It's generally quite a tricky track to get right with the conditions and we made some improvements between the two sessions, which we will aim to carry forwards for tomorrow. Free Practice 3 will be important tomorrow morning, where we need to keep refining the set-up and aim to put ourselves in a decent position ahead of Qualifying."

Check out our Friday gallery from Mexico City here.