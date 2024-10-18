United States Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "We did a solid morning's work in Free Practice 1 to prepare for Sprint Qualifying. We were quite close to reaching SQ2 but we are still lacking some pace. There are usually opportunities in Sprint races, so we will do our best to be in a position to capitalise on those. We will continue to do the best we can and hope to come out with some conclusions for the team on ways to further improve the car and extract more performance from what we currently have."

Pierre Gasly: "We did a reasonable job today as we prepare for the Sprint weekend in Austin. It's the first time with our new package with some upgrades on the car. At this stage, it's important that we continue to keep understanding the car, continue gathering valuable data and really push development, which will also benefit us for next season. It is going to be a challenge to score points from starting in the middle of the pack but we will always give it our best as you never know what can happen in racing."