Viry staff "deplore" Renault's F1 withdrawal

Staff at Renault's Viry-Chatillon engine manufacturing facility have accused the company of shunning its heritage.

It's failure to get to grips with the hybrid era aside, Renault does indeed have a rich, proud history in the sport even if it hasn't always taken advantage of the fact.

Now, following official confirmation that Renault engines will be seen on the F1 grid for the last time in 2025, leaving Alpine to run Mercedes power units, staff at the Viry-Chatillon facility have accused the legendary French manufacturer of putting money before tradition and history.

"All staff representatives, representing the voice of employees and a majority of stakeholders, regret and deplore the decision to stop F1 engines in 2026," said the Viry Social and Economic Committee (CSE) in a statement.

"This choice is endorsed by the group, which wishes to reduce the financial risk surrounding F1, even though no serious study has been conducted to assess the impact on future sales and the prestige of the brand.

"Partnership solutions were rejected by the group, even though they would have made it possible to meet several objectives: maintaining F1 activity, reducing development and operating costs, maintaining all skills, and the possibility of bringing an already largely developed and promising RE26 engine to the 2026 season."

In its statement confirming the withdrawal Renault insisted that it will continue to keep an eye on F1 with a view to a possible return. However, the CSE warns that the decimation of staff will make this impossible.

"The history of the Viry site shows that conflicting decisions have often been taken, and demonstrates the importance of maintaining highly qualified skills for the future in order to leave the door open to a return to F1 when the regulations and the financial context of the shareholder make it more attractive.

Other than the obvious job losses, the CSE warned of the end of the Alpine Mechanical Excellence Competition, an apprenticeship programme backed by the government which promotes diversity and opportunity in motorsport.

Not least, the Viry staff are in disbelief that despite the hard work and investment, the 2026 engine project is to be shelved.

"Despite the turmoil of the last two months, the Viry team has continued to develop the power of the 2026 engine that Alpine is depriving itself of," said the statement as the CSE called on public authorities to voice their concern over the sustainability of the iconic facility.