Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

A few days on from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari HP and the other Formula 1 teams have made the 13,000 kilometre journey to the Persian Gulf, specifically to Qatar for this weekend's penultimate race of the season, the final Sprint event of the year.

The Lusail International Circuit boasts one of the most modern paddocks in the world, following its rebuild in 2023, although the track itself, initially conceived for motorcycle racing, retains the original layout. In fact, the inaugural event was the 2004 MotoGP, 17 years before the first Formula 1 race was held in Qatar. One can tell it was originally designed for two-wheeled racing by looking at the fast and flowing sequences of corners, which offer the motorcycle racers a variety of lines and overtaking opportunities. The same cannot be said for Formula 1, as this layout is an invitation to push flat out, thus reducing the number of opportunities to pass to just two points on the track. The lap begins with a long main straight leading to the first right hand corner, where risking an overtaking move is on the cards. The drivers keep running at high speed through the left-right sequence at turns 2 and 3, followed by two right handers leading into the turn 6 hairpin, another overtaking opportunity. The middle sector features more high speed corners leading to the final part which features a further three fast right handers, before turn 16 after which comes the start-finish straight where the DRS can be used.

Conditions in last year's race were almost impossible due to extremely hot weather. However, this year's race takes place two months later which suggests that conditions could be much more suitable. The desert climate means that, rather than rain, it's wind and sand that can cause problems, given that sandstorms are quite common here.

Tyre strategy is definitely difficult to manage at the Lusail circuit. Last year, the FIA were obliged to make it compulsory for the teams to pit every 18 laps because of excessive tyre wear, but that is not expected to be the case this time. Nevertheless, with overtaking being so difficult, a two-stop strategy might work, mixing it up with the compounds in an effort to make up places by undercutting or overcutting other cars.

Fred Vasseur: The second race in this final triple-header of the season see us go from the cold of the desert around Las Vegas, where we reduced the gap to McLaren in the championship to 24 points, to the much warmer climate of Lusail. Apart from the change in temperature, the tracks themselves could not be more different, as we go from one with right angle turns and long straights to now race on a track with many high speed corners, which on paper doesn't play to our strengths. The Qatar GP is the last Sprint weekend of the year which, as always means the work the teams carry out back at base takes on greater importance than usual, as there is only one free practice session. There are 59 points up for grabs, but this isn't the time to start doing the maths. All we can do is execute everything perfectly to ensure that Charles and Carlos can squeeze every last drop of performance out of the SF-24. We have seen, especially in recent races, that Formula 1 as a whole is operating at a very high level right now, with the slightest detail often making the difference, turning the accepted status quo on its head. It's time for one last push over these next two weekends and our drivers, engineers and everyone in the team, both at the track and in Maranello are ready to give it our best shot!

Ferrari in Qatar

GP contested: 2

Debut: 2021 (C. Sainz 7th; C. Leclerc 8th)

Wins: 0

Pole positions: 0

Fastest laps: 0

Podiums: 0

Three Questions To Fabio Bellosi - Vehicle Assembly Manager

What challenges does the Qatar track throw up for the mechanical parts of the car?

Fabio Bellosi: This race is extremely tough because of the track characteristics and due to the extremely hot conditions, typical of a desert climate. Therefore, everything relating to cooling, for engine and brakes, is crucial and has to be managed right down to the smallest detail. The Lusail track is also challenging from a structural point of view because of the loads imposed on the car on track, on the chassis and in terms of tyre management.

From a physical point of view, what are the most demanding aspects of the last two races of the season in the Persian Gulf and how has the team organised itself to deal with them?

FB: For these final two races it is vital to maintain concentration because by the end of the season it's easy to lose mental focus. The body has to deal with a significant time difference and we go from very cold conditions in Las Vegas to extreme heat in Qatar. Getting enough rest where possible and adapting quickly is essential to perform at one's best, so logistically, we are organised so that all team members can make the most of the first days of the week to find time to take things easy for a moment.

What's it like representing Scuderia Ferrari HP while travelling around the world?

FB: Well, there's undoubtedly a feeling that it's a great honour and there's a sense of pride, but it is also a real responsibility representing such a prestigious marque and everyone who works so hard for this team. We are ambassadors for the marque and are incredibly proud of that.

Facts & Figures

75. The length in kilometres of Doha's metro, the longest driverless system in the world. The advanced design of its 110 trains makes it unique. With three lines - red, green and gold - it was opened in 2019.

86.7. Qatar's security index, out of 100 according to the latest (2023) Numbeo Crime Index, which makes it the safest country in the world. The United Arab Emirates is second on this special table.

97. The boats available for short trips along the Doha Corniche. These boats are famous for their cultural significance, as well as affording great views of the city skyline. They range from traditional wooden craft to luxury private yachts and speedboats, as well as water taxis that take customers to places such as The Pearl-Qatar and 974 Beach. The most appealing are the large wooden boats, decked out with lots of light, loud music, with colourful cushions across their wooden benches.

103. The height in metres of the highest point in Qatar, Qurain Abu al-Bawl. The Gulf state is the second flattest in the world behind the Maldives, whose highest point is the five metre high Mount Villingili on the Addu atoll. In third place is Denmark, with the 171 metre tall Mount Mollehoj.

1000+. The approximate number of shops in Doha's Souq Waqif. It's a bustling traditional market set in a labyrinth of alleys, whose shops offer a bewildering range of spices, fabrics, handicrafts, jewellery, perfumes and souvenirs. As well as the shops, the souq is home to numerous restaurants, cafes and unique attractions such as the Falcon Souq, dedicated to falconry, and the Art Center art gallery, making it an important cultural and commercial hub.