Leclerc in furious post-race tirade

Charles Leclerc launched an expletive-ridden tirade following today's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Monegasque was furious at being overtaken by teammate Carlos Sainz despite assurances that the Spaniard would hold station following Leclerc's second pit stip.

While Sainz started ahead of Leclerc, the Monegasque got the jump on his teammate in the opening corner as he battled Pierre Gasly. However, having pushed his tyres too hard in his opening stint Leclerc subsequently had to yield to the Spaniard.

After the first round of pit stops they settled in third (Sainz) and fourth positions until the second round when the Spaniard stopped three laps ahead of Leclerc.

As he exited the pits following his stop, Leclerc was overtaken by the Spaniard who went on to head the Monegasque for the remainder of the race.

"Carlos has been told to not overtake but it's really close, he might be just in front," Leclerc's engineer Bryan Bozzi told the Monegasque as he left the pits.

He subsequently added: "He has been told to not put you under pressure so just take care of your tyres."

At which point the Spaniard passed Leclerc.

"Maybe try in Spanish," advised Leclerc dryly.

It was at the end of the race, when advised by Bozzi to pick up rubber on his tyres, that Leclerc truly exploded.

"Yes, whatever you want. As always," replied Leclerc.

"Charles, you did your job, OK. Thank you," came the reply.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I did my job, but being nice f***s me over all the f******* time, all the f****** time. It's not even being nice, it's just being respectful. I know I need to shut up but..."

"Charles, Charles," advised Bozzi

"It's always the same. Ah my f****** God!"

"OK," said Bozzi. "But anyway, you did the right thing for the team. And pick up please."

"Yeah, yeah. F****** pick up what the f*** we want... and the radio is on. I'm sorry. That was, not me."

Onboard footage at that point showed Leclerc hitting his steering wheel.

Speaking to reporters at race end Leclerc was loathe to talk about the situation other than to claim that earlier in the race he had allowed Sainz to pass without being told to.

"I think I did it on the first straight and I didn't even have the message from the team," he insisted of the move which took place two laps before he made his first stop. "I said on the radio that I will do it."

"I agreed not to talk to the media because we always talk here, we always make a mess," said Sainz. "I agreed with him not to say anything to the media."

Asked if the needed to talk to his teammate, the Spaniard said: "No, no. It's stuff between me and him. I never open the radio, I never talk to the media because I don't like it. It's not a nice thing to do. It's not necessary."

Team boss, Fred Vasseur was keen to play down the situation.

"I'm not worried at all," he told reporters. "I think, again, it's always the same story that they have to make comments or they don't have to make comments.

"They are doing comments and they don't have always the full picture. We will discuss and it won't be an issue.

"We have to avoid to fight, but at this stage I think that opening the stint, you have to be on the management side, and Carlos was already at lap three or four of the stints.

"I think it's more the fact that the situation was really difficult for everybody, but we will discuss tonight. It won't be an issue."

Referring to the team's strategy, which was openly questioned by Sainz at the time, the Frenchman said: "When we're discussing with Carlos for the pitstop, I was explaining that he was in the shadow of Lawson, Tsunoda perhaps, and he wanted to pit, we wanted to keep him on track. We were discussing like this and on top we had to swap and it was a bit of chaos, but when they are in the car they have their own vision of the race."

Of course, next year Leclerc will have Lewis Hamilton to deal with.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Las Vegas here.