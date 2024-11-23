New race director gets thumbs up from drivers

"So far it's been positive," says GPDA director George Russell of new race director Rui Marques.

Marques, who was previously race director for the FIA's F2 and F3 championships, replaces Niels Wittich who was sacked suddenly last week.

No reason has been given for Wittich's sacking which came with just three rounds of the season remaining, the German having been brought in to replace Michael Masi in the aftermath of Abu Dhabi 2021.

Speaking in Brazil, drivers expressed their initial opinions of the new race director.

"I'd say positive, to be honest," said Russell. "I think we've been through a little bit of an era where our comments are taken on board, but very little change happens," he continued. "For example, a number of drivers spoke about the track limits of the exit of Turn 4. We felt it was a little bit unnecessary on a street circuit. He made a change to it in the moment, and I think that's what we want to see as drivers we want to be we heard we want to be heard and we want to see action taken straight away.

"So I mean, so far it's been positive," added the Mercedes driver.

"He's been given a massive task to come into a season with three race left," added CArlos Sainz, "I think it's such a complicated role in Formula 1, which you have so many variables to control that I think he's been given a very difficult task, but honestly, the first weekend straight from the go, I think he's been really good.

"The driver's briefing yesterday was one of the best we've had in a long time," said the Spaniard. "George commented on the Turn 3 exit. I will say we also asked for some changes on the pit entry to make the line more visible because we literally couldn't see the pit entry line, so we were very worried about that and today we turn up to the track and the pit entry line was widened, was put a blue line and we were all saying this was really nice because they did a very nice change and with a very good approach. And the way we were listening yesterday was honestly also a very positive meeting and I'm encouraged by that."

"It's been a great start, it's great to see good communication," said Pierre Gasly. "So far, very positive."

