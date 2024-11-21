Drivers are "fed up" with the FIA, claims Russell

Grand Prix Drivers' Association director, George Russell claims that his colleagues are "a bit fed up" with the sport's governing body.

Already at odds with the FIA over a number of issues, not least the clampdown on swearing, the drivers were shocked to hear that race director Niels Wittich had been 'sacked' without prior warning.

"We definitely weren't aware," Russell told reporters in La Vegas. "It was a bit of a surprise, I think, for everybody.

"It's a hell of a lot of pressure now onto the new race director," he added. "There's just three races left...

"Often as drivers, we probably feel like we're the last to find out this sort of information," he continued. "And when it involves us kind of directly, it would be nice to be kept in the loop and just have an understanding of what decisions are being made."

The GPDA recently issued an open letter to the FIA asking it to treat drivers like adults, questioning not only Mohammed ben Sulayem's stance on swearing but also the wearing of jewellery and non-regulated underwear.

Revealing that there has been no response to the letter, Russell said that in terms of Wittich's firing, "sometimes just hiring and firing is not the solution".

"Let's see what this new era is going to bring," he added, "but every time there is a change, you have to take one step back before you make the two steps forwards."

The sport's governing body has witnessed countless surprise departures in the last year, and while Ben Sulayem's relationship with Formula One Management appears to have improved, there are clearly issues with the drivers.

Asked if he has confidence in Sulayem and the FIA, Russell said: "I think if we feel that we're being listened to and some of the changes that we are experiencing, requesting, are implemented, then maybe our confidence will increase.

"I think there's a number of drivers who feel probably a bit fed up with the whole situation," he added. "And it only seems to be going in, to a degree, the wrong direction.

"We all know what we want from the sport and the direction it's been heading and we probably feel that we want to do a small U-turn on a number of topics and just want to work together with the FIA on this.

"And that's just what we've felt has not been happening at all, at least directly from the president."