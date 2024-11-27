Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to returning to Qatar. It was a very good race for us last year, and we aim to do even better this year. It's also the final Sprint of the year, so we'll be looking to bring home as many points as possible.

"We have full focus on what we need to achieve in the final two rounds. The track and conditions in Qatar should suit us more than last weekend so I'm excited to see what we can do. Two more to go, let's do this!"

Oscar Piastri: "Qatar up next. I'm looking forward to being back, and it's another Sprint weekend. I won the Sprint here last year, so I'm really excited to see what we can do this time around.

"We've only got two weekends left and we know what we need to do. This weekend should be stronger for us than Vegas, so we've got our heads down and we're ready to continue giving it our all in the Constructors' Championship battle."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a more challenging weekend in Las Vegas, we now head to the penultimate race of the year. The conditions and circuit in Qatar suit our car well, so we're ready to maximise all opportunities, especially with the additional crucial points available in the Sprint.

"Our mission to win the Championship remains clear and the fight is closer than ever. It's a three-way battle and every point counts. We continue to remain focused, and we'll do everything we can to finish the job."

Lusail International Circuit:

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.419km/3.367 miles

Total race distance: 308.611km/118.322 miles

Number of corners: 16 (10 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 & Soft: C3