Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Not a great Quali, in terms of position.

"We've been struggling all weekend; we've not had the pace of some of our competitors, and things didn't come together in Qualifying. I'm happy with my performance in the end. I feel I put in a reasonable lap. It was just too difficult to do a perfect lap. It'll be difficult tomorrow, but it's a long race, so we'll see what we can do."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a bit of a tricky Qualifying, I just struggled to extract more laptime in Q3. We've still got a long race tomorrow and I think it's going to be an interesting one with overtaking and tyres, so let's see."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "A tricky Qualifying session for us here in Las Vegas. Conditions are unusual here in terms of the low temperature, very low grip, and to some extent in terms of the drag level required for the long straights. We were not the team that coped best with that and likely we never put a perfect lap together all the way through Qualifying. That's down to the behaviour of the car, rather than the drivers. Certainly, there's a lot we need to review and learn.

"First, however, focus shifts to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It's a completely different regime: continuous laps and harder compound tyres. It's going to be tricky too, but for different reasons. We've seen quite a lot of graining, even on the Medium tyre, and we'd expect the race to be eventful. Our job is to improve the behaviour of the car, maximise any opportunities that come our way, and score as many points as possible."