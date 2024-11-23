Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

NEWS STORY
23/11/2024

Lando Norris: "Not a great Quali, in terms of position.

"We've been struggling all weekend; we've not had the pace of some of our competitors, and things didn't come together in Qualifying. I'm happy with my performance in the end. I feel I put in a reasonable lap. It was just too difficult to do a perfect lap. It'll be difficult tomorrow, but it's a long race, so we'll see what we can do."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a bit of a tricky Qualifying, I just struggled to extract more laptime in Q3. We've still got a long race tomorrow and I think it's going to be an interesting one with overtaking and tyres, so let's see."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "A tricky Qualifying session for us here in Las Vegas. Conditions are unusual here in terms of the low temperature, very low grip, and to some extent in terms of the drag level required for the long straights. We were not the team that coped best with that and likely we never put a perfect lap together all the way through Qualifying. That's down to the behaviour of the car, rather than the drivers. Certainly, there's a lot we need to review and learn.

"First, however, focus shifts to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. It's a completely different regime: continuous laps and harder compound tyres. It's going to be tricky too, but for different reasons. We've seen quite a lot of graining, even on the Medium tyre, and we'd expect the race to be eventful. Our job is to improve the behaviour of the car, maximise any opportunities that come our way, and score as many points as possible."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms