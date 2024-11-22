Las Vegas Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Thursday done in Vegas. It's nice to be back in the car.

"It was tough out on track. It's slippery and there's very low grip, similar to last year so we expected these conditions. A challenging combination. It's slightly difficult to feel comfortable and get the car in a good place, but we made some progress, which is always positive. We still have some more work to do, so we'll debrief and prepare for tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "An interesting day. There are a couple of things we need to work on, but I think the pace seems pretty reasonable, so I'm relatively happy with today. It's now just about getting it all together and getting the tyres into the right window, which I'm not sure I fully did today. I still think there are a lot of positives to take away, we just need to tidy it up ahead of tomorrow's Qualifying."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "There were no surprises during the first day of running here in Las Vegas. Similar to last year with the cold conditions, we expected low grip and unique tyre behaviour and that was the case. Finding the right set-up isn't easy, but we still seem to be relatively competitive. However, Mercedes seem to be very quick, likewise Ferrari and I'm sure Red Bull will also be competitive for the rest of the weekend. We need to work hard to maximise the performance of the car in these tricky conditions and score as many points as possible."