Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship campaign will conclude with Round 24, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's on-track journey in 2024 began with a shakedown at a chilly Silverstone in early February and almost 10 months later that voyage is reaching its end point.

After a trying 2023 campaign, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has enjoyed a prosperous season, scoring 54 points - the second-most in its nine-year history. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team enters the finale firmly in the fight for sixth in the Constructors' Championship, striving to overturn Alpine's five-point advantage, and the team will leave no stone unturned in its pursuit to maximize its chances.

Whatever the outcome it will be an emotional race weekend, with drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen due to contest their final grands prix with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Hulkenberg joined MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in 2023 and recorded a best finish of sixth (twice), in Austria and Britain in 2024. Magnussen first joined MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in 2017 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be his 145th grand prix for the team, making it the sixth-longest partnership between a driver and constructor in Formula 1 history. Magnussen has recorded a best result of fifth on three occasions, in Bahrain in 2018 and 2022, and in Austria in 2018, and memorably claimed the team's maiden pole position, in São Paulo in 2022.

Abu Dhabi joined the Formula 1 calendar in 2009 on the man-made Yas Island, with the circuit part of a large sports, hotels and leisure complex that continues to expand long into its second decade. The decadent Yas Marina Circuit has held more season finales than any other circuit in Formula 1 history - with 2024 its 13th time as the last round - and gripping title showdowns have taken place in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2021.

The 2024 season of F1 Academy will also come to a close with Yas Marina hosting its seventh and final round. American racer Chloe Chambers will round out her season, and time with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, and enters the finale in fifth position in the Drivers' standings.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "We're looking forward to coming to Abu Dhabi for the season finale with still everything to fight for. The circuit is very smooth with low- and medium-speed corners, and two long straights, and it offers very different challenges to the previous two races. Our focus is clearly getting both drivers into point-scoring positions in order to maximize our chance of getting P6 in the Constructors' Championship."

Nico Hulkenberg: "We have one round left and of course, it's going to be a special one for us. We'll do everything that's within our control to finish this journey on a high."

Kevin Magnussen: "In my last race with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, I'm hoping for a great result. Of course, we're dreaming about bouncing back after losing ground to Alpine in Qatar. Five points back, we just have to give our best to try and get ahead. I'm looking forward to the challenge. Abu Dhabi is a big race, being the season finale, there's always a lot of hype around it, so I'm hoping for a good weekend."