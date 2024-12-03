Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "The finale up next, Abu Dhabi. We had a quick car in Qatar, so I'm excited to see what we can do this weekend. I'm focused and ready to give it my all one final time this season and bring home the Constructors' Championship.

"It's definitely been a season I'll never forget, from getting my first win in Miami to being close to winning the Drivers' Championship. The entire team's done an incredible job of giving us a really fun car to drive this season, and I want to thank everyone for that. Abu Dhabi is always a great place to finish off the season. Now we need to go out there and finish the job."

Oscar Piastri: "It's good to go into the last race of the season with momentum off the back of another podium. It's now full focus on Abu Dhabi and the Constructors' Championship.

"We're in the driving seat but it can all change in an instant, so we need to be at our best and ready for it."

Ryo Hirakawa: "I am looking forward to getting on track in Abu Dhabi, and I'd like to thank to the team for giving me this opportunity. We've done a couple of TPC tests this year as well as attended some race events as a Reserve Driver, so it's great to take this next step and be able to support Lando, Oscar and the wider team as they set up the car ahead of the final round of the Championship. I'm so excited to drive an F1 car again."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "After a long but satisfying season, we now head to Abu Dhabi for the final race of 2024. I'm incredibly proud of every single person in the team for their hard work and their commitment to McLaren, which has put the team in the condition to fight for the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship, something that was unthinkable just 12 months ago.

"I know that Lando and Oscar will be giving it their all and they've both driven a fantastic season. We're determined to finish the job as a team, it won't be easy, but we will give it everything."

Yas Marina Circuit

Race laps: 58

Circuit length: 5.281km/3.281 miles

Total race distance: 306.183km/190.253miles

Number of corners: 16 (7 right, 9 left)