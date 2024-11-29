Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A good start to the weekend and that's job done for today.

"We expected to be better here, it was one of our strongest circuits last year and it feels very quick out there. We made good improvements between practice and Sprint Qualifying and the team did a great job with the car, which gave me a lot of confidence. The job tomorrow is the maximise points for the Constructors' Championship, but we know it's going to be a battle: Mercedes will be quick, and Ferrari will be fast. It's not going to be an easy one for us, but it's going to be an exciting Sprint for everyone watching. I'm looking forward to it."

Oscar Piastri: "I am pretty happy with that. It felt like it was coming together well, and P3 is a good place to start tomorrow. There are a few opportunities we can exploit as it wasn't the best lap I've ever done, but with the tricky conditions, most people on the grid probably feel the same. This track is pretty mega to drive around, so I'm feeling confident for tomorrow. Let's see what we can do."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "It's good to be back on the front row of the grid after a difficult event in Vegas. The car is performing well with Lando and Oscar putting together strong laps throughout the Sprint Qualifying session. This has confirmed that our performance is competitive. At the same time, we have to recognise that Mercedes are within the same tenth of a second and Ferrari are starting just behind us, so we have another very compact field again. We need to remain focused and work hard to maximise the potential of the car in the Sprint event, if we want to score as many points as possible. As a first day here in Lusail, it's been positive, and we aim to carry this momentum into the remainder of the weekend."