Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Third isn't the position we were hoping for after yesterday's Sprint Quali, but it was the maximum we could do today. I'm happy with the lap but not happy with the result, we just weren't quick enough compared to the competition.

"There's not a lot in it between all of us, which gives me hope we can go forward tomorrow. But at the same time, there are some quick cars behind. My race pace looked good in the Sprint, but I expect a tougher race tomorrow. We'll work hard overnight to put ourselves in the best position to challenge at the front."

Oscar Piastri: "After a really strong Sprint, we maximised what we could do this afternoon. I was happy with my lap, it felt good, we just didn't have the pace. We're still in a good spot, and being ahead of the Ferraris is helpful in our Championship run. Thank you to the team for their work today, it's going to be a long race tomorrow, so let's see what we can do."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal : "We've had a positive day in Qatar, first securing maximum points in the Sprint with a one-two finish, and then qualifying third and fourth, which puts us in a good position for tomorrow's race.

"The car proved trickier to drive today, probably because we needed to extract a bit more performance out of it, to try and match a competition that seemed to have made a step forward from the Sprint Qualifying. We now have to focus on generating good race pace which is going to be the decisive factor tomorrow. We want to be in the battle for victory, but we have some work to do overnight.

"Finally, I'd like to praise the collaboration between the two drivers earlier this evening. Oscar made a great start in the Sprint to take P2, and then Lando helped him keep it by dropping back to offer the DRS tow. Lando also returned the favour Oscar gave him in Brazil, proving the cohesion and unity that runs through the team, which is a fundamental factor in our quest for the Constructors' Championship. We now must stay focused and use this teamwork to get the job done tomorrow."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Qatar here.