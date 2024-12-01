Qatar Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "I am happy with that.

"I enjoyed the race and it's a mega track, so it's nice to come away with another podium. There were some good battles on track, but it was challenging as the cars at the front seemed to have very similar pace to each other. It was tough to get into DRS, and then far enough into DRS to overtake but it was still fun, nonetheless. We were just unlucky with the timing of the Safety Car, but that's racing. It's going to take everything we've got to seal the deal next week. It's going to be an exciting one."

Lando Norris: "The team gave me a great car today, it was the quickest out there, so I'm disappointed we haven't been able to secure maximum points in Qatar. I know the rules around Yellow Flags, but I missed it. I have to take that on the chin. I can only apologise to the team.

"We have one more weekend to go now and we'll head to Abu Dhabi with the same mindset as any other weekend, and that's wanting to win."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "The positives from today's race are that we had a very strong car, and we were in contention for the victory. Oscar drove a solid race but was unlucky with the timing of the Safety Car, which dropped him behind Leclerc, but that's the way it goes sometimes in racing. Lando was very fast, and the way he clawed his way back into the points after the penalty was impressive. It isn't the result we wanted overall, but it is what we have.

"Regarding the main incident of the race, the sector appeared to go yellow just as Lando entered it - but the requirements are clear, you need to lift and it's the responsibility of the drivers to recognise they are in a yellow sector and back off. However, for the future, we would recommend that the FIA considers that proportionality and specificity should be guaranteed in any penalties that are applied.

"Moving on from that, we now go to Abu Dhabi. We remain focused and determined to finish the job as a team."

