MYOB Ben Sulayem tells drivers

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has effectively told drivers to mind their own business and get on with their own jobs.

At a time the sport's governing body is facing mounting criticism following the fiasco of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, it is already under fire from drivers for all manner of reasons, including not being treated like adults (in terms of swearing), concern over where the money from fines goes and the obvious unrest within the FIA as senior figures are either sacked or quit.

Asked about the situation at the FIA, particularly the shock firing of race director Niels Wittich, George Russell told reporters: "We'd love to get a little bit of clarity and understanding of what's going on and who's getting fired next.

"Just when we've asked for transparency and consistency, we're getting rid of two highly important people in the governing body," he added, referring to the sacking of Tim Mayer, a senior steward for fifteen years. "It's gone in full 360. We still don't have any reasoning for Niels' removal and I don't think anybody was informed about Tim leaving."

Ben Sulayem's reaction was blunt and to the point.

"Do we tell them how to drive? Do we tell them what to have as their strategy?" he said, according to ESPN.

"It's none of their business," he added. "Sorry, I am a driver. I respect the drivers. Let them go and concentrate on what they do best, which is race."

Referring to their call for transparency in terms of where the fines money goes, he said: "They talk and then they say, where are you putting the money? Why we don't do this? I don't say 'Oh, sorry, what about you...

"The drivers are getting over 100 million. Do I ask where they spend it? No. It's up to them. It's their right.

"We do whatever we do with the money. It's our business. It's also with them and their money. It's their business."

Suggesting that he appears to live free in the brains of his (many) critics, the FIA president said that $10.9m (£8.5m) has been invested in grassroots single-seater racing over the last year.

"You really think I would waste the money?" he asked. "This is not commercial. This is the money of the members, and I have been elected to safeguard that.

"I have been elected to fix the FIA. and I am fixing it," he added. "I am very happy with our new team. Very happy.

"I inherited an FIA with an operating cost of €-23m (£-19.1m). And where is it now? This will be the first year that we are plus."

Judging by his response, it looks like there will be a few more sackings and departures along the way, and it is probably just as well he isn't in charge of driver contracts.

And to think you moaned about Max and Bernie.

Talking of Bernie... bet not one Liberty executive could identify a single model from the magnificent collection of F1 cars the former supremo is selling.