No decision on Alpine line-up for Abu Dhabi

Alpine team boss, Oliver Oakes admits that a decision has yet to be agreed on whether Jack Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon is next weekend's season finale.

As the world recovered from the chaos that was the Qatar Grand Prix, reports began to emerge about a line-up change at Alpine for next weekend's race in Abu Dhabi.

It was reported that the French team will drop Ocon for next weekend and replace him with Doohan, thereby allowing the Frenchman to make his debut with Haas in the post season test.

However, Oakes insists that plans have yet to be finalised.

"I think there's been a discussion," Oakes told reporters in a bid to clarify the situation, "there's not been a definitive answer yet, but it has been talked about.

"It's slightly complex," he admitted, "because as much as he is ours, he's obviously contractually a Mercedes junior driver as well, and obviously he'd like to be released early as well.

"I think it comes from all sides really," he continued. "I guess you could say it's good to get Jack in early. I think you could say from Esteban's side it's good to move on early. I think it suits everybody. So I think the discussion is quite natural really.

"Honestly, Esteban's been a big part of this team as well and, from both sides, it suits each other."

Asked if tensions within the team - Ocon and Pierre Gasly have history - have played a part in the decision, Oakes said: "You could say that has a part to play. But I think really the bigger part is sort of a natural evolution really, he's moving on.

"Does it suit both of us to do it just a bit earlier for the last round or not? And from the other side, you could look at it as it's advantageous to get Jack in the team working with everybody and get those butterflies gone now rather than next year in Australia somewhat.

"I think really it's probably that it just seems to suit everybody, and let's have a discussion on it. It doesn't mean it needs to be confirmed either way."

"First of all there's a contractual relationship that Esteban and we have with Alpine on driver services and that contract expires at the end of the year," said Toto Wolff. "That's the basis. And then if you agree that, for the benefit of the future, there's a better solution that allows Esteban to get ready early and better for Haas, and if that depends on driving or not in Abu Dhabi, this is something we discussed today and we're going to talk about it tomorrow."

Of course, Doohan will be keen to park his backside in the Alpine as soon as possible, especially in light of the recent speculation linking Franco Colapinto with the French team.

Then again the Argentine's form has gone a little awry in recent weeks.

