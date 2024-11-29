Qatar Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It's been a tough evening and we did not manage to put together a better lap to qualify higher on the grid for tomorrow's Sprint race.

"We need to continue to work with the team to find more performance and understand a few things. We will try to take every opportunity that will present itself in tomorrow's race as a lot can happen in these fast-paced events. We have another opportunity in Qualifying too so hopefully we can find some learnings overnight and find some improvements going into that session."

Pierre Gasly: "I'm happy to qualify in eighth place in Sprint Qualifying. The top four teams were very quick in the end, so I think qualifying in eighth was the best we could achieve today. We are in front of one Haas and one RB who we are in a fight with in the Championship. Free Practice 1 was good for us and I felt good in the car in the conditions. In Sprint Qualifying, however, I was not as comfortable and we had to work hard to get through SQ1 and SQ2 building lap time bit by bit. Tomorrow, the top eight score points so we are in the mix. As we know, the Championship is tight so I expect a fight with Haas and RB in the Sprint. We must target points and we will give everything we can."