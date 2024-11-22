Las Vegas Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "I am excited to be back on track again in Las Vegas and drive under the lights of the Strip.

"Today has been a productive day that has given us plenty to debrief on overnight. As expected, tyre degradation and grip were key factors in today's sessions. They will be a big focus for us over the weekend as they will play a big role in the Race, which we can try to use to our advantage like last season. We have some performance to find ahead of Qualifying and I am looking forward to Free Practice 3 to implement some improvements. The weekend will not be easy, but we will work together to maximise what we can and aim to have a positive result."

Pierre Gasly: "It's great to be back in Las Vegas at this really unique venue for Formula 1. Track conditions were difficult to begin with, as expected, with low grip and a lot of sliding. I felt quite good straight away in the car and we seemed competitive right from Free Practice 1. We ended sixth place in Free Practice 2 so we are in the mix and we know our targets - Haas and RB - were also competitive. We must keep working hard tonight as the long run on high fuel was more challenging with tyre graining. The midfield is close where a tenth of a second can change a lot of things. We remain optimistic to be in the mix but Qualifying is one thing, the Race is another, and we must get on top of a few areas if we are to come away with a good result."