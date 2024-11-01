Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "We cannot be pleased with our end result in Sprint Qualifying even if I felt good with my actual lap in SQ1.

"It was a clean lap, no mistakes, but it looks like we are lacking somewhere and we need to look into the reasons why and find some improvements for the rest of the weekend. Tomorrow is another chance to continue our learning and we have to target some improvements. The Sprint is an opportunity, we will see how it goes, and I will give it all I can."

Pierre Gasly: "I'm delighted with today's Sprint Qualifying result. It's our third Q3 appearance in a row even if today is just for the Sprint. It was a strong Qualifying for us from the beginning. I have felt good in the car all day, which led into SQ1 where we managed to get through. From then, we put together some good laps, one after the other, building the pace up bit by bit. In the end, we are top of the midfield, which is a sign of improvement for us, so we can all be very happy with that. The aim now is to be in the battle for points in the Sprint tomorrow. It will not be straightforward but I am pleased with this start and we will continue to work hard to gain points over the rest of the weekend."