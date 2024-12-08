Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "My start was good and I went up the inside and then realised it was going to be tight at the apex with Oscar. I tried to stay on the kerb but unfortunately we clipped the tyres and spun which wasn't great.

"I have already apologised to Oscar, he is one of the last guys you want to come together with and it wasn't great. After that, we had a tough race and were struggling with tyres as they were overheating. We were just stuck in that position unfortunately so didn't make it up with the pace. It has been a long season and there wasn't a lot for us to fight for today. I'm looking forward to the break, I'm going to switch off, relax and spend some much needed time with friends and family. We have things to work on for next year and already have good ideas but we will see when we get into the car next year. We have had an up and down season and McLaren have been very strong from Miami onwards. I want to thank the Team for the season, it has been a long one but we have stuck together and ultimately to come away with a Drivers' Championship has been fantastic."

Sergio Perez: "It hasn't been a great year and we wanted a better result today but in the end, it probably summed up the season. It was just very unfortunate to have a collision with Valtteri, I was turning into turn six and I got hit from the back. I think he broke too late but I had the feeling that the car was already damaged before that, I was upshifting and the gearbox was spinning, so I think there was potentially an engine issue prior. I ended up losing drive and couldn't continue. I am relived this season is over in a way, it has been a very frustrating and difficult year. I am just happy it is all over and I can look forward now. We will see what happens in the coming days, I don't know what is going to happen at the moment, I have a contract and the Team and I have been talking. It's a case of discussing what is the best for everybody moving forwards."

Christian Horner: "Firstly, we have to congratulate McLaren, it's incredibly tough to win a Championship and they have not taken their foot off the gas all season. Full credit where it is due, they are deserving of that trophy.

"For us, in a season where we won nine races, more than any other team and successfully defended the Drivers Championship equates to an exceptional year. Max has been outstanding. It's been a long season with 24 races and none of it would have been possible without the hard work from everyone both here at track and back in Milton Keynes, their continued drive and determination throughout the year was long and relentless, similarly the support from all of our partners, without them none of this would be possible and we are extremely grateful for all that they bring and what we continue to build, equally a special thanks to Honda and their consistency and contribution. I would also like to thank our fans, it is because of you that we are here and why we race, there simply wouldn't be any F1 if it were not for them. Finally, a special thanks to Max and Checo. Their hard work and relentless pursuit throughout the campaign has not always bore the fruits they deserved but they remained committed and resolute throughout. We will look to recharge over the next couple of months as we head into 2025 and look forward to coming back fighting once again. Thank you to all, we wish you a happy holidays and a successful New Year!"