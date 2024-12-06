Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "The balance of the car wasn't very good today, which made it pretty tricky to drive and meant we had quite a difficult session.

"This is something that we need to work on overnight and we will be looking in to what we can do to improve our form. We can do better; at this pace I don't think we would beat the McLarens, as they seem really quick this weekend, but I think if we can get in the top five or six that would be good. It will be about recovery as today was quite tricky, but we will see what happens tomorrow."

Sergio Perez: "It was tricky out there today, over one lap it is hard right now and I think we have some work to do. I think the long run is a lot more promising but over one lap we need to find something, we need to try and connect the car. We have been trying a lot of stuff out there, but it's not been coming together just yet. The car is not feeling tremendously bad, it's just we are slower over one lap than we want to be. The long run was encouraging but we need to work together to make sure we are competitive in qualifying tomorrow."

Isack Hadjar: "Today was an intense session but I really enjoyed myself. We had a great run plan and I managed to get in more laps than I have done in previous sessions. It didn't start that well and we had a bit of a spin at the beginning as I was a bit shy on the brakes. However, I improved quite rapidly and was pleased with my long run performance and was more competitive on the short runs too. This was my fourth time in an F1 car today, so I still feel quite new to it and feel like I could have explored the limits of the car even more. I learned a lot and, after driving an F1 car, it feels a lot slower going back to F2 even though it is incredibly physical! All in all I am really happy with today: it was much better performance and an improvement on my previous practice sessions."