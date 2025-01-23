Alunni Bravi joins McLaren

Former Stake team representative, Alessandro Alunni Bravi is to join McLaren Racing as its new Chief Business Affairs Officer, reporting directly to Zak Brown.

This is a newly created position that will see Alunni Bravi provide executive leadership across a range of McLaren Racing business matters including legal, driver development, commercial, driver contract management and rights holders/governing body management. He will take over leadership of the Driver Development programme, which will be transitioning across from Stephanie Carlin, who, among others, has done a tremendous job elevating this programme over the last 12 months and will now be taking on additional responsibilities within F1, continuing to report into Andrea Stella.

He brings over two decades of experience across various disciplines in motorsport and business leadership, most recently, as Managing Director of the Sauber Group and team representative for the Stake F1 Team, where he played an integral role in corporate decision-making, group development, and strategic planning. Alessandro has also held leadership roles with ART Grand Prix, SPARK Racing Technology, and Trident Racing, among others.

After two years with McLaren Racing, the Woking team confirmed that Steve Atkins, Chief Communications Officer, will leave the team at the end of February for personal reasons.

"I'm delighted to have Alessandro joining us with his extensive expertise and motorsport background," said Zak Brown. "Alongside managing our legal and driver development functions, he will also provide invaluable support on all professional driver business management matters, racing governance activities across our various rights holders and governing body relationships and broad business support to all our racing series as needed. We look forward to welcoming him to the McLaren Racing family in February.

"I'd also like to thank Steve for his contribution to McLaren Racing's success over the last two seasons and I wish him well in his future endeavours."

"McLaren is a team I have been a huge fan of my whole life," said Alunni Bravi, "and it therefore sparks special emotions personally to have the opportunity to now work with such an amazing group of people. I'm so grateful to be joining such a great organisation with the values and culture that are so clear to see from the outside.

"I want to reward the trust and confidence that Zak and the Board have put in me by giving my full dedication and effort to help contribute to the continued success, as I believe teamwork is key to everything. I am so happy to be joining a team that I truly believe sets the benchmark in F1 both on and off the track, and I can't wait to get started at the beginning of February."

"After two hugely rewarding years with the team, I'm stepping down from my role as Chief Communications Officer at the end of February for personal reasons," said Steve Atkins. "The role involved significant international travel throughout the year which has been both enriching and challenging, but I feel it's the right time for me to focus on family priorities while seeking out a new professional challenge that keeps me closer to them. I wish everyone in the McLaren family the best for the season ahead and look forward to watching the team go onto greater success."