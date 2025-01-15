Alunni Bravi to leave Sauber

Sauber's Team Representative and Managing Director, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, is to leave the team at the end of January.

The Italian first joined the team in 2017 as General Counsel and Board Member, bringing his decades-long experience in motorsports to the company.

Appointed Managing Director in 2022, with a focus on marketing, communications, sales and other departments, he has been the public face of the team since 2023, when he took on the role of Team Representative in all official functions at race weekends and away from the track.

"Having worked closely with him in the months since my arrival to Hinwil, I want to pay tribute to Alessandro," Mattia Binotto, Sauber COO and CTO, "a true team player who came to embody the essence of Sauber throughout the years.

"Alessandro played a wide range of roles within the team, steering it through difficult and exciting times alike. As he moves onto a new venture, the whole company would like to thank him for all his energy and contributions over the years and wish him the best for the future."

"It is an emotional time as my journey with Sauber reaches its end," added Alunni Bravi. "Since I joined in 2017, I have seen this team grow and change beyond what anyone could have imagined.

"This organisation went through exciting and difficult times alike, all without ever losing its spirit and its commitment, which is something I find inspiring, and I was proud of being able to represent the team as its public face in the last two years.

"As I move on to a new project, I want to thank Finn Rausing, all those who put so much trust and faith in me at Sauber and Audi, and all the colleagues I have been working with for the last eight years. This team is a family and has a bright future ahead."