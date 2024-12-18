Sauber parts company with Pourchaire and Maloney

Sauber has revealed that it is to part company with two graduates of its Academy, both of whom had been reserve drivers for the F1 team.

While congratulating the pair, along with fellow graduate Carrie Schreiner, and reflecting on their respective successes in 2024, th Swiss outfit effectively says so long, farewell, auf wiedersehen and goodbye to two of them.

Joining Super Formula as the reigning F2 champion, Tho Pourchaire made his debut in the Japanese series in early March. An opportunity across the Atlantic saw the young Frenchman making the move to IndyCar, promptly showcasing adaptability and race craft in his North American debut, which culminated with a points finish.

His breakthrough performance in Detroit allowed him to achieve his first top ten finish after a steadily progress season. The momentum continued at the Toronto round in July, where he filled in for the injured Alexander Rossi, delivering a strong performance despite a whirlwind schedule that saw him arrive mere hours before the race. Alongside his racing programmes, Pourchaire supported Stake as reserve driver, both trackside and off the track, working in the simulator and providing crucial feedback for the team.

"A new chapter now awaits the Frenchman, who recently took the role of test and development driver for Peugeot in the World Endurance Championship," confirms the Swiss team.

Maloney enjoyed a strong start to his F2 campaign with a dominant weekend in Bahrain that saw him winning both the Sprint and the Feature Race. His season featured strong performances and consistent results; and he quickly adapted to the new generation car, earning multiple podiums and remaining competitive weekend after weekend.

Despite some challenges along the way, he remained in contention for the title as the championship progressed. Much like fellow Academy member, Pourchaire, Maloney too supported the team with simulator work back at base in Hinwil in between races, as part of his reserve driver role.

The penultimate round of the F2 championship in Qatar marked the young Barbadian's last appearance in the series, as the following week he travelled to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the inaugural race of the 2024-2025 Formula E Championship, making his debut for Lola Yamaha ABT.

With F1 providing support to F1 Academy, Carrie Schreiner was chosen to represent the team at the beginning of her second season in the series. In a campaign marked by consistent performances and steady progress, she continued to show her skill and positive approach, chasing point finishes and managing to overturn tough race weekends with grit and determination.

Alongside her F1 Academy commitments, Schreiner also gained valuable experience in other series, taking part in the Silverstone and Zandvoort British F4 rounds; she also returned to her GT racing roots, taking part in the Nürburgring 24 Hours, finishing third in the SP 8T class.

Concluding her journey in the all-female series after two seasons, Schreiner will still be sporting the team's distinctive fluo racing green and black colours, as she prepares to take on a new role as Brand Ambassador from 2025, promoting the team's values and acting as a mentor for young drivers, in parallel with continuing her racing career.

"It's been a long season for the three drivers of the Sauber Academy, who are now set to graduate from the development programme," said the team. "While pursuing new endeavours and progressing in their racing careers, each of them will remain part of Sauber Motorsport's legacy in the sport, having left a mark in their own unique way."