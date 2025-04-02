Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

Formula 1 is back in Asia for one of the most popular events on the calendar, the Japanese Grand Prix, at the wonderful Suzuka circuit.

It's the 39th edition of this round of the World Championship, the 35th to be held on the world's most famous figure-of-eight track, the other four hosted by the Fuji circuit. The race in the Land of the Rising Sun, round 3, has never been held this early in the year, the 6th April, although in 1994, a race in Japan was round 2, held on 17 April. However, that was the Pacific GP, held at the tight Aida circuit, now known as Okayama International.

Suzuka made its debut on the world stage in 1987 and since then it has become one of the classic venues, the scene of some thrilling races. The layout, designed in 1962 by Dutch architect Johannes "Hans" Hugenholtz, is technically very demanding. Among the most famous corners are the 130R and Spoon that test a driver's ability and the qualities of their car. There are significant changes of elevation and combinations of high speed corners mixed in with slower sections, which means it is vital to find the right set-up in order to have the best balance between speed and stability. It's a medium downforce track where tyre management is important because of the many high speed corners. The internal combustion engine is at maximum revs for around 70% of the lap and the hybrid element of the power unit also has an important role to play. The track is hard on brakes, with four heavy braking points, the most extreme at the entry to the final chicane.

The rain was often a factor when the race was held later in the year and the forecast for this weekend suggests it could put in an appearance for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Generally, the track surface offers plenty of grip, but the weather could influence that. In recent years, the majority of drivers have opted to start on the Soft tyre to have the best possible grip for the first few corners, which means this race is usually a two-stopper.

The Japanese Grand Prix is famous, not only for its exceptional track, but also for the amazing atmosphere over the race weekend at the circuit. The Japanese fans are well known for their excitement and passion and are keen on wearing team kit, replica race suits and bizarre headgear, offering all the drivers, including the Scuderia Ferrari HP duo, enthusiastic support.

Frederic Vasseur: The Suzuka Circuit is particularly demanding for both the cars and the drivers, who nonetheless relish the challenge of its unique and iconic corners. As for everyone in the team, now more than ever, we must focus on ourselves with the goal of enabling Charles and Lewis to consistently exploit the full potential of the SF-25, because so far we have only managed to do that on Fridays and during the Sprint in China. Formula 1 is all about the details from race weekend preparation in the factory, to execution on track while adapting to changing conditions during the race. Once we have succeeded in doing that, then we will have a clearer idea of where we stand.

Ferrari at the Japanese GP

38 GP Contested

1976 (C. Regazzoni 5th; N. Lauda ret.)

Wins: 7 (18.42%)

Poles: 10 (26.31%)

Fastest Laps: 7 (18.42%)

Podiums: 25 (21.93%)

Three questions to Mario Farina, ERS Applications

Suzuka is a one-of-a-kind venue on the Formula 1 calendar. What are its technical characteristics?

Mario Farina: 5.807 kilometres long with 18 corners, Suzuka features a unique figure-of-eight layout. The first sector starts with the Esses, a series of high-speed corners, featuring changes of direction and elevation, which are technically and physically demanding for the drivers. The hairpin in sector 2 presents an ideal overtaking opportunity and in the final sector, drivers try to take the famous 130R corner flat-out before the run to the final chicane, which has seen plenty of exciting moments in the past. The weather can also play a part as it is generally unpredictable, with changes in wind direction making life difficult in the high-speed sections while rain often complicates matters further.

What aspects of the power unit require the most attention at this track?

MF: At Suzuka, it's important to ensure maximum engine efficiency, and to recharge the hybrid system during braking so as to exploit maximum PU power down the long straights while at the same time balancing energy requirements in order to allow the driver to also be competitive in the slower sections.

Tell us a bit about your journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP?

MF: I joined Ferrari at the end of 2014, having worked in other areas of motorsport and that fulfilled a dream I had since I was a child! I started working with the team at the track, managing the ERS system, but now I'm factory-based, handling various tasks such as endurance testing of the ERS system, preparation and validation of the hybrid system deployment strategy for the various circuits, as well as working in the remote garage during the race weekends. I like to spend my free time with my children, reading books my wife has recommended and playing sports.

Japanese Grand Prix: facts & figures

1. The number of times per week that the authorities in the Japanese prefectures issue a graphic showing the cherry blossom forecast. The map, which is also available on Google Maps throughout the time the trees are in bloom, allows one to check exactly when the blossom is due to appear as well as its density.

3. The number of tourists who visited Japan in March and April 2024 to see the cherry blossom, one of the most beautiful natural spectacles in the world. For a few weeks a year the country is a palette of delicate colours, the streets are tinged with pink, the temples surrounded by an explosion of cherry blossom, as visitors flock to the parks to celebrate hanami, the Japanese tradition of admiring the sakura.

48. The impressive number of schools in Suzuka, considering it's a town of only 200,000 inhabitants. There are 30 elementary public schools, ten middle schools, five high schools and one specifically for children with disabilities. Suzuka is also home to two Brazilian international institutes, Escola Alegria de Saber and Escola Sol Nascente, plus the Suzuka International University, the Suzuka Junior College, the Suzuka National College of Technology and the Suzuka University of Medical Science.

150. The number of Grand Prix starts for Charles Leclerc (including this Sunday's race), 128 of those with Scuderia Ferrari HP. Missing from the list are the 2021 Monaco GP and the 2023 Sao Paulo GP, where he did not get to the grid because of problems with his car. With Ferrari his palmares includes eight wins, 26 pole positions, 10 fastest laps, 43 podiums and 1,399 points.

1212. The height in metres of Mount Gozaisho, the highest mountain in the Mie Prefecture, situated between the towns of Komono and Higashi-Omi, the latter actually being in the neighbouring Shiga Prefecture. The mountain is in the middle of the Suzuka National Park, with the Gozaisho cable-car connecting the top of the mountain and the Yunoyama hot springs. There is a small resort at the summit, popular with the inhabitants of Nagoya.

1990. The year in which the cities of Suzuka and Le Mans, France, home to the most famous 24 hour race in the world, were twinned. Apart from Formula 1, the Japanese track also hosts important endurance events such as the motorcycle 8 Hours and the 1000 Km for GT cars.