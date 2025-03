Vasseur slams radio edits

Ferrari boss, Fred Vasseur has hit out at the way radio messages are seemingly being broadcast, claiming that they give a false impression.

In the aftermath of the season opener, where Lewis Hamilton, on his debut with the Italian team, enjoyed a somewhat fractious afternoon with his engineer, Riccardo Adami, Vasseur said that communications with the British driver would improve.

Several times the Briton, when given advice by Adami, asked to be left alone.

However, it was the failure to assess the late rainfall that particularly annoyed the seven-time world champion. Feeling that it would not be of significant intensity and would only last for one lap, Hamilton was told to stay out, as was his teammate.

By the time the Maranello outfit realised that it had got it wrong and brought its drivers in they had already lost out.

"I thought you said it wasn't going to rain much? We just missed a big opportunity there," said Hamilton. "Understood," came the reply.

Speaking at race end, Hamilton called for better communication, a sentiment echoed by his team boss.

"It was the first race, the first time that we have to communicate between the pit wall and the car, we can do a better job and know each other more," he told Canal +. "For sure it was not a clean one at all, the strategy was difficult and we need to find a better way to communicate between the car and the pit wall but we will learn from Race 1 and it is not an issue."

"It was not a shock," he said, referring to the seven-time world champion's struggles, "but for sure it was not a good weekend for us. But we focus on next week," he added, "and learn a lot from this weekend because we made a mistakes. We need to improve the communication, understand what Lewis needs from the communication, and it is only in this situation that we can be in the situation. We will be much better next week."

However, the media was already on Hamilton's back, lapping up the fact that the Briton described his debut a "disaster".

While there was redemption in the form of the Sprint, which Hamilton led from lights to flag, come the race it appeared that once again communication between the pit-wall and the Briton was lacking.

Calling on the British driver to yield to his (quicker) teammate, fans heard Hamilton refuse the request, however in fact it was the seven-time world champion who had made the suggestion in the first place, though that particular message had not been broadcast.

Based on the messages that were broadcast, at race end Vasseur was asked if there continued to be issues between Hamilton driver and the pit-wall.

"I think this is a joke from FOM (Formula One Management) because the first call came from Lewis," said the Frenchman. "Lewis asked us to swap, but to create the mess around the situation they broadcast only the second part of the question.

"We will discuss with them," he added.

"You can't imagine the number of questions I had about this when I came from the garage to here," he continued. "It's all about the same thing: 'Is it a mess?' I said no, it's Lewis who asked to swap.

"I'm not even sure you would even have these situations ten times at other teams in a season, and honestly from the pit wall we really appreciated the call from Lewis saying, 'guys, I'm losing the pace, I'm keen to swap'.

"It took us one lap to ask him to swap with Charles and then the pace was back. He said 'oh let's stay like this for a little bit' and we said 'no, if you up the pace we swap'."

Referring directly to Hamilton's relationship with his engineer, Vasseur said: "As a team the collaboration between the two guys is mega and I can't complain a single second about something.

"I understand the question, but you have to ask the question to Stefano (Domenicali) and not me because I'm not in charge of the broadcast."

"There was absolutely no intention of presenting a misleading narrative regarding the Ferrari team radio," a spokesman for F1 subsequently said, according to ESPN. "Due to other situations developing during the race the message from Lewis was not played but this was not intentional."

Whether the radio messages are being deliberately used to create a narrative similar to the faux dramatics of Drive to Survive we don't know, but it would definitely be in the sport's interest, after all, broadcasters constantly telling viewers that this will be the greatest season ever as they watch yet another procession week in, week out isn't going to cut it.

What is noticeable however is the sheer lack of radio messages that are being shared with fans this year.

Previously, users of the various F1 apps would get an almost constant stream of messages but this year there are few, and even then they are exactly the same as those relayed over the TV.

This season, F1 has introduced a new Premium service, which, while including extras - at a higher price, natch - also appears to have more of the radio conversations previously available on the basic app. Unfortunately, due to Sky's contract with F1, the Premium app, along with various other features, are not available to fans in the UK.