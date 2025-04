Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: We will be aiming to build on our solid start to the season in the upcoming triple-header.

The W16 has proved a stable and consistent platform so far, and a car that the drivers feel confident in. That led to good performances in Australia and China, and our best start to a season since 2021.

We know we have more performance to find if we are to challenge at the very front race though. Development isn't the work of a moment either. The races in Japan, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia will therefore be about maximising what we have right now. Our competitors will undoubtedly bounce back from the recent double-header, too. Therefore, we will need to be at our best if we want to continue our promising start.

Suzuka, with its fast sweeps and elevation change provide a proper test for both driver and car. This will be Kimi's first experience there and, whilst it will be another new challenge for him, he will be looking forward to it. He has handled everything thrown at him so far, and we're looking forward to seeing his continued development. George meanwhile has enjoyed his strongest start to a season in his F1 career. He has delivered with maturity, consistency, and speed. He is performing exactly how we knew he would as the senior driver of the works Mercedes team. He will be looking to continue in that form in Japan this weekend.